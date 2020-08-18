Eagle Rock Wealth Management Joins StarCom Racing for the Dover Doubleheader

StarCom Racing and its 00 Driver Quin Houff team up with Eagle Rock Wealth Management, an independent Financial Services Firm based out of East Hanover, NJ, for the Drydene 311 Doubleheader on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23 at Dover International Speedway.



Eagle Rock, a Greenberg and Rapp Company is a wealth management and consulting firm dedicated to helping clients solve its needs for estate planning, investment management, business continuation and personal income protection. With its familiarity with various creative strategies and techniques in the fields of estate, investment, insurance, and business planning, Eagle Rock works together with its client's other key advisors to properly plan for the future of the client and his family or business.



The partners of Eagle Rock Wealth Management Tom Rapp, Ron Greenberg, Patrick Maguire & Todd Scorzafava are proud to team up with StarCom Racing.



“We are very excited that everything came together to allow these races to take place.” Said Todd Scorzafava, Partner of Eagle Rock Wealth Management. “It has been a pleasure working with the wonderful StarCom team and we wish them the best of luck!”



Through its exclusive partnerships with many of the leading multi-billion-dollar investment and insurance companies, Eagle Rock professionals provide specialized products and solutions required to satisfy the varying needs of the ultra-affluent market.



“The team at Eagle Rock serves as our financial advisors for our parent company, StarCom Fiber, and are exceptional to work with,” said Michael Kohler, CEO of StarCom Racing & Fiber. “When we learned that the partners were huge NASCAR fans, we could not wait to collaborate with them and showcase their winning brand on our 00 Chevy at our home track in Dover!” For more information on StarCom Racing or to gear up with Quin Houff merchandise, visit. www.starcomracing.com or follow the team on social media @starcomracing.



StarCom Racing PR