Rimrock Companies, a commercial real estate development firm operating throughout the continental United States, has partnered with Go Fas Racing to serve as an associate sponsor on the No. 32 this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Rimrock Companies provides total development solutions from investment management consultation and property acquisition to full project construction and property management. With a focus on specialty development projects, including large-scale retail shopping centers, assisted living communities and multi-family housing, Rimrock is a well-established service provider in Florida and has been growing extensively throughout other regions across the country. Its latest endeavor includes a luxury, all-season, multi-unit community known as The Quarry, located in the resort mountain town of Whitefish, Montana.

As the company's national presence continues to expand, President and CEO Micah Linton is excited to join GFR as a partner and contribute to the team's mission of showcasing the importance of voting, alongside the team's Trump 2020 partnership.

"Team Go Fas Racing has a tremendous platform to reach millions of Americans," said Linton. "Rimrock saw an opportunity to help spread the message to the NASCAR community and beyond about the importance to register and cast their votes this fall. We are excited to take part in this season and show our support on the No. 32 Ford."

Rimrock has previous ties to NASCAR as the company most recently sponsored Scott Lagasse's NASCAR Xfinity Series ride at Daytona in 2019 to support Tom Coughlin's JAY Fund, helping families tackle childhood cancer.

"NASCAR began right in our backyard and has been a staple pastime for many families," added Linton. We've been fans of NASCAR for some time and many of the causes it supports; we look forward to a continued relationship."

The Rimrock Companies logo will be placed on Corey LaJoie's Trump 2020 Ford Mustang as the NASCAR Cup Series takes to the 14-turn road course for the first time on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

For information about Rimrock Companies, visitrimrockcompanies.com.

GFR PR