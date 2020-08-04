The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and Auto-Owners Insurance Team Up for The Mini Helmet Campaign

NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and his Foundation, The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF), have joined forces with Auto-Owners Insurance to produce 500 limited-edition mini helmets. Truex’s helmet, fire suit, and paint scheme for both August races at Michigan International Speedway will have matching designs to bring awareness to MTJF.



Auto-Owners Insurance Group, among the nation’s largest insurers and recognized for exceptional financial strength and stability, created this fundraising campaign to give back to MTJF. The mini helmets were designed as a fundraiser to support the wonderful work Truex and his partner Sherry Pollex do through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and SherryStrong.



“Martin is not only an outstanding driver and ambassador for Auto-Owners, he’s a true humanitarian and we couldn’t be prouder to support the incredible work he and Sherry do through their foundations,” said Mary Pierce, Senior Vice President - Marketing & Sales Auto-Owners Insurance Group.



Starting today, fans can go online to the MTJ Foundation merchandise store https://shopmtjf.org/ and purchase the limited-edition #MartinsMiniHelmet. Helmets autographed by Truex and Pollex are available for $60. All proceeds will support the foundation’s childhood and ovarian cancer initiatives.



Auto-Owners has been very generous to the MTJ Foundation as a longtime supporter of Catwalk for a Cause as well as donating paint schemes on Truex’s Toyota Camry. For the past several years, Auto-Owners employees have also come together to support the foundation by making donations to have their names printed on the hood of Martin’s car. Corporately, Auto-Owners has matched employee contributions to maximize its collective impact towards the foundation’s goals.



Currently, The MTJ Foundation is in the building process of two projects with Novant Health after making a $1.2 million gift. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Children’s Emergency Department at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center will be the only one of its kind devoted exclusively to caring for children and teens open 24 hours a day, seven days a week serving the Lake Norman, North Carolina communities.



The SherryStrong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic is currently scheduled to open in October in Charlotte and will enhance the current Novant Health Integrative Medicine program, which takes a holistic approach to managing the physical and emotional effects of cancer treatment, recovery and survivorship by combining a range of complementary therapies and healthy lifestyle practices with modern medicine.



Additionally, MTJ Foundation recently made a $750,000 transformational gift to Atrium Health where the funds will be used to support integrative medicine programs at Levine Cancer Institute and pediatric cancer programs at Levine Children's Hospital.



For more information and to donate to MTJ Foundation, please visit: https://www. martintruexjrfoundation.org/

MTJ Foundation PR