Mystik® Lubricants Returns to Front Row Motorsports

Mystik Lubricants develops products for real-world conditions that are specially formulated to meet the unique demands of specialized machines. Mystik supplies greases and engine oils for automotive, heavy-duty, commercial, industrial, powersports and agricultural customers.



"Our involvement with Front Row Motorsports has been very well-received over the last few years," said Brian Paulson, Lubricants General Manager. "There's been a lot of excitement among our customers and especially with John Hunter's strong performance in his rookie season, we're looking forward to continuing our partnership and seeing the Mystik Lubricants colors on the No. 38."



CITGO Petroleum Corporation began its partnership with FRM in 2018 with its CITGARD brand. After a successful stint with the team, Mystik Lubricants was introduced to the NASCAR family in 2019 as part of an increased commitment with FRM.



"It's great to see Mystik Lubricants back with our Front Row Motorsports team in 2020," said Nemechek. "Their products help power our farmers' equipment across the country, and that's so important for our economy. I'm proud to race with Mystik."



"We've had a lot of growth this season and we're seeing the excitement with our partners, too," added Nemechek.



Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises continues to oversee the partnership.



"We are thrilled to see Mystik Lubricants join the Front Row Motorsports family again in 2020," said CEO Doug Fritz. "This partnership has been beneficial for everyone involved and we look forward to continuing that positive momentum."

FRM PR