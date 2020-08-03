John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: New Hampshire

“

That was definitely a hard hit, but I’m okay. An unfortunate end to our day in the No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang. We had a fast car and were pretty good on the short run. We struggled a little on the long run, but overall we had a fast race car. I can't thank my guys enough for how we unloaded. We unloaded with speed and felt good about our situation. We had a top-15 car today, but we pitted for tires towards the end and must have run something over and had a left front tire go down, which ended our day. Really appreciate the support from our partners at CITGARD, coming on board with us today. We’ll have them back with us again a few more times this season, so we’ll still have another chance to get them a great finish

."