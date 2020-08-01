Trump 2020 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Race Advance

For some members of the NASCAR industry, the annual trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon is just another stop on the rigorous Cup Series schedule. But for the Go Fas Racing team, it's considered a special trip for multiple reasons.

GFR team owner Archie St. Hilaire and general manager Mason St. Hilaire hail from the area in nearby Maine, so a visit to the Granite State is like a trip back home to where their vision for operating a NASCAR team originated.

St. Hilaire's driver, Corey LaJoie, also has a special connection to the track dubbed the 'Magic Mile.' On September 21, 2014, the North Carolina native made his Cup Series debut at the Loudon track driving the No. 77, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The 28-year-old driver now has five Cup Series starts under his belt at the 1.058-mile track with a best finish of 23rd, which he earned last year in his first season behind the wheel of the No. 32 GFR entry.

LaJoie has also found success at New Hampshire in NASCAR's K&N Pro Series in 2016 by leading 34 of the 72 laps to net his sixth win in the series.

When LaJoie takes to the track on Sunday for 301 laps, he will have the support of Patriots of America, a political action group calling for the reelection of Donald Trump.

Out of an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans, about 15 million are not registered voters. With less than 100 days until Election Day, LaJoie and GFR are hoping to help get NASCAR fans to the polls in November.

Tune in to the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday, August 2 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.