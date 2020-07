"Bob Bahre was an integral part of bringing major league auto racing to New England. As the founder of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he built a first-class facility for competitors and fans to enjoy. What a good and generous man he was to the Petty family. The Bahre Family is a Victory Junction Founder.

"This is a loss for the entire motorsports community. Our family is keeping the Bahre family in our thoughts and prayers." - Richard Petty

RPM PR