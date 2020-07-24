John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Kansas

“We had a fast race car, but it w

asn’t the night we were hoping for in our No. 38 Digital Ally Body Cameras Ford Mustang. We weren’t too bad to fire off, just a little on the tighter side, and the track freed up as the night went on. I didn’t have a lot of front grip at the top, so couldn’t really run the same line as some of those other guys. Restarts were crazy tonight and we managed to stay out of trouble for most of the race, but the car came around on me towards the end there. I’m still proud of the effort from everyone at Front Row Motorsports to still bring home a top-20 finish after the night we had. We’ll shake it off and get ready for New Hampshire next week.”