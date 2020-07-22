NBC Sports presents special mid-week NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway Thursday night at 7:30 P.M. ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports travels to Kansas Speedway for a special mid-week NASCAR Cup Series race live on NBCSN this Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, headlining this week’s motorsports coverage. Tomorrow night’s coverage on NBCSN begins with NASCAR America at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by Countdown to Green and live coverage of the 19th race on the 2020 Cup Series calendar.

Coverage from Kansas Speedway continues Saturday with Xfinity Series racing at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Countdown to Green previews the race at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Kevin Harvick currently sits atop the leader board with 4 wins and 721 points. Ryan Blaney (1 win, 630 points), Brad Keselowski (2 wins, 615 points), Joey Logano (2 wins, 607 points), and Chase Elliott (1 win, 604 points) round out the top 5. Keselowski and Denny Hamlin (4 wins, 578 points) won last year’s races at Kansas, with Hamlin winning in the Playoffs on his way to a berth in the Championship 4.

NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING FROM KANSAS SPEEDWAY – COVERAGE ON THURSDAY BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Pre-race coverage on Thursday will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with NASCAR America and Countdown to Green, leading up to the Super Start Batteries 400 presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with post-race coverage following the checkered flag. NBC Sports’ NASCAR host Krista Voda, auto racing icon Kyle Petty, and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett will anchor pre-race and post-race coverage.

NBC Sports’ lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, two-time Daytona 500 Champion and recent NASCAR Hall of Fame selection Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call this weekend’s NASCAR races from the broadcast booth at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. Parker Kligerman and Kelli Stavast will serve as pit reporters on-site at Kansas.

Marty Snider will report live from Richard Childress Racing’s Command Center at their headquarters in Welcome, North Carolina - giving fans an inside look at the extensive tech operation behind the team, which is coming off a 1-2 finish at Texas Motor Speedway. Click here for a look inside the production.

XFINITY SERIES RACING FROM KANSAS – SATURDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports’ Xfinity Series coverage from Kansas begins Saturday with Countdown to Green at 4:30 p.m. ET, leading into live Xfinity Series racing beginning at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Chase Briscoe (5 wins, 691 points) leads the pack heading into Kansas, followed by Austin Cindric (3 wins, 667 points) and Noah Gragson (2 wins, 643 points) in the standings. Cindric was awarded his third consecutive victory last weekend at Texas after Kyle Busch’s winning car was disqualified for failing post-race inspection (Cindric finished the race in second place, prior to the disqualification).

Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series driver and United States Navy Reserve Lt. Commander Jesse Iwuji will serve as a driver analyst on pit road during NBC Sports’ Xfinity Series race coverage on Saturday. Iwuji first joined NBC Sports’ Xfinity Series race broadcast team at Daytona in 2019 and will reprise the role for select Xfinity Series races during the remainder of the 2020 season.

RAY EVERNHAM JOINS DALE JR. DOWNLOAD – TONIGHT AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and former NASCAR crew chief and team owner Ray Evernham is this week’s guest on the Dale Jr. Download today at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.

NASCAR CUP AND XFINITY SERIES RACES FROM TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ON NBCSN DELIVER VIEWERSHIP GAINS OF MORE THAN 20% VS. 2019

NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series coverage from Texas Motor Speedway on NBCSN delivered double-digit viewership gains vs. 2019 for both series. The Cup Series race on Sunday (3:26-7:18 p.m. ET) averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.764 million viewers, up 24% vs. last year’s Texas race (2.228 million; 11/3/19), and up 14% vs. the first race of last year’s schedule on NBCSN from Chicagoland (2.428 million; 6/30/19).

Saturday’s Xfinity Series coverage on NBCSN (3:01-5:34 p.m. ET) averaged a TAD of nearly 1 million viewers (980,000), up 29% vs. last year’s race at Texas (757,000; 11/2/19) to rank as the most-watched Xfinity race from Texas on cable in four years.

All four of NBC Sports’ 2020 NASCAR races (two Cup, two Xfinity) have delivered double-digit viewership gains vs. 2019, as the Cup Series Brickyard 400 and the Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 events on Fourth of July weekend posted 46% and 21% year-over-year viewership increases, respectively. Click here for more information (link that line to release on press box).

Following is this week’s NASCAR programming across NBC Sports :

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Wednesday, July 22 Dale Jr. Download w/ Ray Evernham 6:30 p.m. NBCSN Thursday, July 23 NASCAR America 6:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green 7 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Race – Kansas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show 11 p.m. NBCSN Saturday, July 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green 4:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Kansas 5 p.m. NBCSN

NBC Sports PR