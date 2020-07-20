RCR Post Race Report - O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

"Wow! I'll take that. I have to thank everyone at RCR, ECR, Bass Pro Shops, Tracker Off Road and E-Z-GO. And to Tyler Reddick, he raced me clean. A 1-2 finish for RCR - this has been coming. This is huge for the RCR family and all of our partners - Chevrolet, Dow, American Ethanol, Symbicort, RigUp and Coca-Cola. We've had good cars all year. Thank you to Justin Alexander and my whole crew. Truthfully, I'm out of breath right now. That was so much fun. I changed up my restarts a couple of times. We definitely had to earn it. I waited to go on the second restart and I went on the last one. So, it worked out good for me. I'm so excited to get back home to my wife, Whitney and our new baby, Ace to celebrate with them! I'm just so happy; thank you God. To tell you the truth, it means a whole lot to win."

-Austin Dillon