Clint Bowyer 15th in NASCAR All-Star Race

All-Star Race Start/Finish: 20th/15th (Running, completed 140 of 140 laps)

All Star Open Start/Finish: 9th/2nd (Running, completed 85 of 85 laps)

NASCAR All-Star Race (140 laps, broken into four stages (55 laps/35 laps/35 laps/15 laps) :

● Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

● Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

● Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

● Stage 3 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Note: The NASCAR All-Star Race was comprised of drivers who won a points-paying race in 2019 or 2020, fulltime drivers who have previously won the All-Star Race, fulltime drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship, and drivers who advanced from the All-Star Open.

All-Star Open (85 laps, broken into three stages (35 laps/35 laps/15 laps):

● Race Winner: Matt DiBenedetto of Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)

● Stage 1 Winner: Aric Almirola of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

● Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

● Fan Vote Winner: Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Note:The All-Star Open was the undercard event to the NASCAR All-Star Race, where non-qualified drivers attempted to race their way into the All-Star Race by winning any one of the race’s three stages or by winning the fan vote.

NASCAR All-Star Open

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-35):

● Clint Bowyer started ninth, finished sixth.

● Bowyer jumped from ninth to fifth in the opening two laps.

● Bowyer reported his car was loose and finished sixth.

● Bowyer pitted to make handling adjustments during the segment break.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 36-70):

● Started 12th, finished fourth.

● Bowyer narrowly avoided two spinning cars on the second lap of the segment to move to ninth.

● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang moved to fifth with 20 to go and finished fourth.

● He stayed on the track during the break.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 71-85):

● Started third, finished second.

● Bowyer moved to second in opening lap but couldn’t make the pass for the lead.

● Bowyer earned the most votes in a fan vote to advance to the All-Star Race

NASCAR All-Star Race

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-55):

● Clint Bowyer started 20th and finished 12th.

● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang jumped to 15th in the early laps of the race.

● Bowyer reported his car was on top of the track.

● Bowyer still turned some of the fastest laps of any car during the stage.

● During the stage break, Bowyer pitted for four tires, fuel and tire air pressure adjustments.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 56-90):

● Bowyer started seventh and finished sixth.

● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang avoided a spinning Ryan Newman on the first lap.

● Bowyer reported his car was loose with 20 laps to go in the stage.

● During the stage break, Bowyer pitted for four tires and adjustments.

.

Stage 3 Recap (Laps 91-125):

● Bowyer started fifth and finished 10th.

● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang was loose on the restart and dropped to ninth.

● Bowyer finished the stage in tenth and stayed on the track during the break.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 126-140):

● Bowyer started eighth and finished 15th.

● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang climbed as high as sixth before the cars with fresher tires drove by him.

● Bowyer faded to 15th in the closing laps.

Notes:

● This was Bowyer’s 11th appearance in the All-Star Race.

● Chase Elliott won the All-Star Race with a .418 of a second margin of victory over runner-up Kyle Busch.

● The All-Star Race featured six lead changes among four different drivers. Twenty drivers comprised the field.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“I hate to lean on them (fans) to get into the All-Star Race, but I thank them for putting us in. It sure was fun to have them back at the track tonight. We were pretty good at times during the All-Star Race. On the final segment we gambled and stayed out, but we struggled to take off and those guys with fresher tires got by us. We’ll be ready for Texas on Sunday.”

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to points-paying racing on Sunday, July 19 with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The race gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

