Harvick Finishes Third in NASCAR All-Star Race

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 3 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-55):

● Kevin Harvick started fifth and finished second.

● The No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang moved to second-place quickly and trailed Ryan Blaney. Said car was tight early on, but then started to go loose.

● At the end of the stage, Harvick brought the No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang to pit road for four tires and fuel. Came out in first place.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 56-90):

● Kevin Harvick started first and finished second.

● Said his No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang was still too loose.

● At the end of stage two, Harvick pitted for four tires, fuel and a tire pressure and chassis adjustment.

Stage 3 Recap (Laps 91-125):

● Kevin Harvick started sixth and finished fifth.

● Harvick said he lost some front turn on his No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang.

● Before the final stage, Harvick pitted for four tires, fuel and a tire pressure adjustment.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 126-140):

● Kevin Harvick started 10th and finished third.

● The No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang moved from 10th for third, but could not get to the front of the field.

Notes:

● Chase Elliott won the All-Star Race with a .418 of a second margin of victory over runner-up Kyle Busch.

● The All-Star Race featured six lead changes among four different drivers. Twenty drivers comprised the field.

● Harvick has made an appearance in every single NASCAR All-Star Race in his 20-year career, the most of any driver eligible for this year’s All-Star Race.

● Harvick led once for six laps to increase his laps-led total in the All-Star Race to 163.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“There were a couple of laps there where I had to spend a little bit more time in traffic than I needed too, to get back to the front. Our Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang guys did a good job and I think that was the right call (to pit at the end of stage three). That was our only chance, we weren’t going to beat the 9 (Chase Elliott) where we were sitting on the same tires. It all came down to getting past those cars for the first couple laps.”

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to points-paying racing on Sunday, July 19 with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The race gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR