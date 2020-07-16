Dillon and GEICO team impressive in top-5 finish at World's Fastest Half-Mile

In other sports, the All-Star event is a relaxing time to have fun and enjoy the company of fellow competitors. On the contrary, the NASCAR Cup Series opted for Bristol Motor Speedway, a track referred to as the 'World's Fastest Half-Mile' and is built like a cereal bowl, where tempers are sure to flare and relationships are tested.

Germain Racing arrived in Bristol, TN, armed with yet another fast racecar when they unloaded on Wednesday for the All-Star Open. Ty Dillon climbed into the No. 13 GEICO Hump Day Camaro ZL1 1LE and kept the momentum rolling from the previous two races. A random draw relegated Dillon to a 21st place starting position, which is often a concern at the legendary half-mile facility, however the confident GEICO driver shook it off and discarded any worry.

When the green flag got things started, Dillon and his GEICO Hump Day Chevy darted forward in the midst of chaos. The field went four-wide early, but Dillon managed to craftily pick up eight spots and move into the 12th position in just the first five-laps. He continued his trek through the field and finished the opening stage in the third position.

Dillon and his GEICO Hump Day Camaro started the second stage from the second position and briefly took the lead before contact caused him to get loose and lose momentum. Dillon quickly gathered up his No. 13 Chevy and began recovering lost ground. He managed to hustle back up to the 11th position by the close of Stage 2. During the stage break, Dillon delivered his Hump Day Camaro to the attention of the Germain Racing pit crew. They expeditiously serviced the No. 13 entry and returned Dillon to the racing surface three positions to the good, in eighth place.

Just 15-laps would decide the winner and Dillon and the GEICO Hump Day Camaro threw their hat in the ring. After starting the third stage in the eighth position, the pair quickly gathered up real estate and were riding in the fifth position as the race entered the final laps. When the checkered flag waved, Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Hump Day Chevy Camaro cruised across the finish line in the fifth position, capping off a night where Germain Racing ran at the front of the field nearly the entire race.

"It was a great night for our GEICO Hump Day team. Our Chevrolet was really fast tonight," Dillon said. "My guys did a good job preparing the car. I got loose under the No. 24 (William Byron) going for the lead in the second segment and lost track position, but I had to go for it in that moment. To finish in the top-five was a solid night for us. We will absolutely have something to build on when we come back to Bristol for the night race."

Germain Racing will now make the journey to the Lone Star State for race number 18 of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 19th, for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. The race will be televised live on NBCSN beginning at 3 PM (ET). The Performance Racing Network (PRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.