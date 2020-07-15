Trump 2020 - All-Star Race - Race Advance

The NASCAR All-Star race is typically a thrilling show for race fans as eligible drivers vie for the $1 million payday, but this year's event is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic to date.

A slate of changes has been put in place regarding this year's non-points event, including a venue change. The NASCAR All-Star Race, which was first run in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, relocates to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2020 event, becoming the third track to host the race.

There will also be a significant change to the paint schemes on the NASCAR Cup Series machines. The number, which is usually centered on the door panel, will be shifted toward the rear wheel, allowing more space for sponsors.

Another change will be the incorporation of a choose rule. When drivers approach a designated spot on the track, they must commit to the inside or outside lane for the restart. A tail-of-the-field penalty will be served for failure to make a clear choice or for changing lanes after the designated spot.

Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie will look to race his way into the All-Star event by winning a segment in the Open. He could also make the All-Star field by winning the fan vote. The field is made up of 2019 and 2020 race winners, past All-Star winners and past champions, in addition to the Open segment winners and the fan vote winner.

The Open will include three segments (35 laps-35 Laps-15 laps), while the All-Star race will have four (55 laps-35 laps-35 laps-15 laps).

Patriots of America, a political action group calling for the reelection of Donald Trump, will sport its Trump 2020 livery onboard the GFR Ford for the second time this season at the 'Last Great Colosseum.'

Out of an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans, about 15 million are not registered voters. LaJoie and the No.32 Go Fas Racing team are hoping to help get NASCAR fans to the polls this November.

Starting 22nd in the Open, LaJoie and the Trump 2020 team hope to have a shot at making it into the All-Star Race for a chance at snagging the grand prize.

With no points on the line, it's sure to be an exciting night in 'Thunder Valley' as drivers battle it out to become the ultimate 2020 All-Star.

Coverage of the festivities begins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.