Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Kentucky Speedway

“Well that one definitely stings. We had a really good car on the long run, we just couldn't fire off on the short run. Drew and the guys did a great job all day. We ran long and caught a caution and had good track position at the end, sitting in the Top-10. Unfortunately, I had to restart on the bottom and got sucked around and that was about it. You get loose one time and can lose about ten spots. It's really unfortunate. I hate it. I hate giving up spots at the end of a race, but that happens with this package and especially when some of these restarts get crazy. If you're not in the right line, it just happens. I feel like I let my guys down. We had another solid performance speed-wise; we just didn't get the result today. Thanks to everybody at Love's Travel Stops for coming on board with us. I'm sorry that we couldn't get you guys that Top-10, but we'll keep fighting hard."