John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Kentucky

“Wasn’t the day we were hoping for in our No. 38 YANMAR America machine. We were loose to fire off and we were hitting the splitter, and it got worse before it got better. Seth and the crew tried a few different adjustments, but by the time we were able to get the handling to a better place, we were already multiple laps down and then we made heavy contact with the wall, which ended our day. Hate that for the team and our partners at YANMAR America. Everyone has worked so hard to get our Front Row Motorsports cars ready each week. We’ll regroup and focus on having a good run in the All-Star Open and getting our YANMAR America Ford Mustang into the All-Star Race on Wednesday."