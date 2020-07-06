Clint Bowyer 16th at Indy

Race Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-50):

● Clint Bowyer started 22nd and finished 10th to earn one bonus point.

● Bowyer drove from 22nd to 14th before the lap-12 competition caution.

● A pit road accident during the caution stopped the race for 11 minutes. Bowyer restarted the race in 11th.

● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford climbed to 10th before pitting during a lap-42 caution.

● After the restart, Bowyer drove from 14th to 10th in the final four laps of the stage.

● Bowyer stayed on the track during the stage break and moved to seventh.



Stage 2 Recap (Laps 51-100):

● Bowyer started seventh and finished 10th to earn one bonus point.

● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford ran in seventh until pitting during a lap-74 caution.

● After two more quick cautions, Bowyer restarted the race in ninth with nine laps left in the stage.

● Bowyer held on to finish 10th.

● During the stage break, Bowyer pitted for two right side tires.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 101 -161):

● Bowyer started 10th and finished 16th.

● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford moved to seventh on the opening lap of the final stage.

● Bowyer climbed as high as second midway through the stage as the field made green-flag stops.

● Bowyer made a routine green-flag stop with 33 laps remaining, but an untimely caution flew just six laps later.

● The caution dropped Bowyer off the lead lap and it forced him to take the wave around.

● It also meant Bowyer restarted the race on older tires in 17th with 24 laps to go.

● Bowyer fought back to 16th by the time the checkered flag flew.



Notes:

● This is Bowyer’s third straight top-20. He finished seventh and eighth, respectively in the June 27-28 doubleheader at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

● Kevin Harvick’s margin of victory over second-place Matt Kenseth was .743 of a second.

● There were nine caution periods for a total of 43 laps.

● Only 19 of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Harvick remains the championship leader after Indianapolis with an 85-point advantage over second-place Chase Elliott.



Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We had a good car today, but just had some bad luck with the caution. I think we were looking at least a sixth- or seventh-place finish, but that caution (with 26 to go) came out right after we pitted. It dropped us back in the field and we didn’t have a lot of laps to fight back. We were fast today and got some bonus points. We’ll go to Kentucky and have a good run.”

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Kentucky 400 on Sunday, July 12 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR