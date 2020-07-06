Clint Bowyer 16th at Indy

Race Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)
Stage 1 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 2 Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)
Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-50):
● Clint Bowyer started 22nd and finished 10th to earn one bonus point.
● Bowyer drove from 22nd to 14th before the lap-12 competition caution.
● A pit road accident during the caution stopped the race for 11 minutes. Bowyer restarted the race in 11th.
● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford climbed to 10th before pitting during a lap-42 caution.
● After the restart, Bowyer drove from 14th to 10th in the final four laps of the stage.
● Bowyer stayed on the track during the stage break and moved to seventh.
Stage 2 Recap (Laps 51-100):
● Bowyer started seventh and finished 10th to earn one bonus point.
● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford ran in seventh until pitting during a lap-74 caution.
● After two more quick cautions, Bowyer restarted the race in ninth with nine laps left in the stage.
● Bowyer held on to finish 10th.
● During the stage break, Bowyer pitted for two right side tires.
Final Stage Recap (Laps 101 -161):
● Bowyer started 10th and finished 16th.
● The No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford moved to seventh on the opening lap of the final stage.
● Bowyer climbed as high as second midway through the stage as the field made green-flag stops.
● Bowyer made a routine green-flag stop with 33 laps remaining, but an untimely caution flew just six laps later.
● The caution dropped Bowyer off the lead lap and it forced him to take the wave around.
● It also meant Bowyer restarted the race on older tires in 17th with 24 laps to go.
● Bowyer fought back to 16th by the time the checkered flag flew.
Notes:
● This is Bowyer’s third straight top-20. He finished seventh and eighth, respectively in the June 27-28 doubleheader at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.
● Kevin Harvick’s margin of victory over second-place Matt Kenseth was .743 of a second.
● There were nine caution periods for a total of 43 laps.
● Only 19 of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.
● Harvick remains the championship leader after Indianapolis with an 85-point advantage over second-place Chase Elliott.
Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:
“We had a good car today, but just had some bad luck with the caution. I think we were looking at least a sixth- or seventh-place finish, but that caution (with 26 to go) came out right after we pitted. It dropped us back in the field and we didn’t have a lot of laps to fight back. We were fast today and got some bonus points. We’ll go to Kentucky and have a good run.”
Next Up:
The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Kentucky 400 on Sunday, July 12 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
TSC PR