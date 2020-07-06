John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Indy

After a delayed start due to lightning in the area, John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 19th position. At the Competition Caution on Lap 12, he radioed to the team that his No. 38 Fire Alarm Services, Inc. (FAS) Ford Mustang was snug in all four corners and that he needed “help with turn center off.” He was on pit road for 4 tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment when a wreck happened on pit road directly in front and alongside Nemechek’s pit box, but he did not sustain any damage. He would stay there for a brief red flag and restarted the race in 21st place. Through the rest of Stage 1, Nemechek tried to experiment with the throttle and his driving line, but still struggled to “keep it turning in traffic.” He would take the green- and-white checkered flag in the 17th position.