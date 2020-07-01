NBC Sports NASCAR/IndyCar crossover weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: By the numbers

NBC Sports presents a historic crossover weekend of NASCAR and INDYCAR racing from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity and INDYCAR Series races on Fourth of July weekend on NBC.

Saturday marks a motorsports tripleheader on NBC and NBCSN, beginning with the INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues at 3 p.m. ET on NBC with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, then shifts to Daytona International Speedway at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN for the IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Daytona.

The NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC, as NBC Sports kicks off its 2020 NASCAR Cup Series coverage with the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records.

Some “by the numbers” about the crossover weekend are:

1 Marks the first time that the NASCAR Cup Series and INDYCAR Series have raced together at the same track on the same weekend. 2 Number of times that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has raced in the IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona (2001 and 2004). 2 Teams who currently operate in the NASCAR Cup Series and INDYCAR Series: Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing. 2 The number of drivers to have won the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis in its six-year history: Simon Pagenaud and Will Power (3 wins apiece). 3 The number of drivers to win both the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 in the same season: Dale Jarrett (1996), Jimmie Johnson (2006), and Jamie McMurray (2010). Denny Hamlin can become the fourth in 2020. 3 Road-course victories in Xfinity Series competition by NBC Sports motorsports analyst A.J. Allmendinger. He is tied with Justin Allgaier for the most by a current Xfinity Series driver. Allmendinger is also a past Rolex 24 at Daytona overall winner (2012). 6 Mike Tirico will host festivities throughout the weekend from the sixth floor of the IMS pagoda. 10 Five-time INDYCAR Series champion Scott Dixon won the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona as part of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac team in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class. 14 Number of turns on the 2.439-mile IMS road course, which includes parts of Turns 1 and 2 and the frontstretch of IMS’ legendary oval. 16 Number of open-wheel racing titles won by Team Penske, under the leadership of Roger Penske, who owns IMS, the NTT INDYCAR Series and IMS Productions. 19.5 Hours of on-track racing coverage across NBC Sports during the weekend. 20 Number of on-air commentators covering racing on NBC Sports during the weekend. 30 Number of U.S. states represented by NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, INDYCAR Series, and IMSA drivers, by birth. 60 Career IMSA victories for Turner Motorsport BMW driver Bill Auberlen, tied for the most all-time with sports car racing legend Scott Pruett. 280 Minutes that Townsend Bell will be commentating (INDYCAR) and racing (IMSA) on Saturday. 579 Miles between Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, where NBC Sports’ NASCAR commentators will call Saturday’s Xfinity Series and Sunday’s Cup Series races. 973 Miles between Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway, where the IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Daytona will take place. 2006 The last time Daytona and Indianapolis held major events during Fourth of July weekend in the same year. Michael Schumacher earned his fifth Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix victory on the IMS road course. The night before, Tony Stewart won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona.

NBC Sports PR