John Hunter Nemechek looks for Speed at Indy with Fire Alarm Services, Inc.

Nemechek on Indianapolis:

"Indy is such a historic track. One of the coolest things about going there is driving through the tunnel and seeing the museum right when you come out. For myself personally, it's a special place. I grew up driving my little toy car around the motorhome lot while dad raced on track and now I get to be the one to strap into the racecar on Sunday.

"Indy is all about speed and consistency and trying to hold your own. I think strategy is also going to come into play. Hopefully we can learn a lot in the first half of the race and set ourselves up to really race in the second half of the day. This is my first race at Indy in a Cup car, and second or third time overall, so I'm looking forward to trying to fine tune as we go along and make the most of whatever situation we're in on Sunday. I know that our Front Row Motorsports team is going to build us a fast Ford Mustang.

"We know that we want to run every lap to gain as much experience as we can and set ourselves up for a great finish. We've got Fire Alarm Services, Inc. and Digital Ally Body Cameras on the car so I really want to have a strong run for them. Their support has really helped us to strengthen our program."