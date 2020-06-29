John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Pocono 2

“Wasn't quite the day we were hoping for at Pocono Raceway, but we finished better than we did in yesterday's race, and that's an accomplishment for us. Our No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang was decent in clean air, but we just couldn't make it work in traffic. I was too tight whenever I got behind another car and we couldn't quite get the handling right in order to really make the kind of gains we wanted to on track. I'm proud of my team and thankful for their effort. Really appreciate Death Wish Coffee and Rich Mar Florist coming aboard with us again today. We'll regroup this week and head to Indy."