Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Pocono 2

No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang

Started: 13th

Finished: 40th

Stage One: 40th (out)

Stage Two: 40th (out)

Stage Three: 40th (out)

In the second race of the Pocono doubleheader weekend, Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang took the green flag from the 13th position. It wasn't long before the caution flag was displayed and the 350-mile race went under a 50-minute rain delay. Unfortunately, once racing recommenced, it was only a handful of laps before McDowell would get turned into the backstretch wall. However, he was able to recover the car and remain on track for another lap before the caution flag would fly as he had a right rear tire go down, sending his No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang into the wall and ending his day early.

McDowell on Pocono:

“Today was a real shame. The first few laps of today's race felt really good and I thought that we were going to have the opportunity for another strong run. I'm still proud of the race that we had yesterday and the speed that we've been showing all year. Unfortunately, it's all part of the ups and downs of racing. I'm really proud of the effort by everyone at Front Row Motorsports for bringing us a competitive car and I'm ready to head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway next weekend and hopefully rebound after today's unfortunate events."

FRM PR