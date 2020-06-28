RCR Post Race Report - Pocono Organics 325 Pocono Raceway

"We had a great American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 today, but finished 19th, which isn't what we wanted. We lost our track position in the middle of Stage 2 when the caution flag was displayed. We were running eighth at the time and hoping that it would go green and cycle out, but it didn't. We had some really good lap times in Stage 3 but the way tire strategy played out we were not able to cycle our way back to the front for the end of the race. Even though we didn't get the finish we were hoping for today, the good news is we get to race at Pocono Raceway again tomorrow. We start second. Hopefully we can turn that into a solid run for all of the RCR fans out there. I want to recognize all of the farmers with American Ethanol. They are the true back bone of America and I am proud to race for them. "