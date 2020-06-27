Joey Gase and Rick Ware Racing are Thrilled to Announce New Partnership with Adkins Automotive at the Tricky Triangle

Adkins Automotive, LLC. is located in Hagerstown, MD and owned and operated by former fire fighter, Jason Adkins, honored to serve and protect communities. Jason gives back to the community by servicing fire station apparatus and offers discounts to first responders and emergency personnel who visit with their personal vehicles.



Servicing the Washington and Frederick County, Maryland areas, Adkins Automotive repairs gasoline and diesel automobiles, trucks, lawn mowers and small engines at extremely competitive rates. Their work includes a broad range of services including, but not limited to, timing belts, water pumps, engine repair, BG fuel injection cleaning, oil changes, regular maintenance, trailer repair including wiring and lighting and more.



For most people, auto maintenance and repair are not fun or convenient. So, Adkins Automotive wants to make the process as easy and enjoyable as possible for you. They genuinely care about your car and your experience, and it shows. First-time customers continually become long-term customers time and time again, choosing Adkins Automotive for all of their auto needs.



“I am excited and proud to be teaming up with Adkins Automotive this weekend at Pocono Raceway for the double header weekend,” said Gase. “They are true fans of the sport and truly care about their communities and treat their customers like family.”



You can learn more by visiting www.ADKINSAUTO.net for a detailed list of who they are, what services they provide and coverages they offer.

Be sure to tune into FOX at 3:30pm on Saturday and Fox Sports 1 at 4pm on Sunday to catch all the action from Pocono Raceway! Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com, and be sure to follow along on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram). For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

RWR PR