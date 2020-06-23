Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Talladega

“That final lap was insane. I felt like the first two stages were a lot less crazy than normal Talladega racing, but the final stage was exactly like what we all had anticipated. Everyone at Front Row Motorsports did a great job of building me a fast No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang. Our car had a lot of speed and was able to suck-up really well in the draft. Our plan all race long was to play it safe and stay towards the rear of the field in hopes of avoiding any potential wrecks that might occur. Our strategy worked out great and we were in contention on the last lap, until the wrecks started. Thanks to Love's Travel Stops for coming on board with us today at Talladega. I'm ready to head to Pocono Raceway this weekend for what should be an exciting two days of action-packed racing."