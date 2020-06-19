Gase Spreads Awareness at Talladega

Joey Gase and Rick Ware Racing are proud to announce they will be promoting organ, eye, and tissue donation this weekend at the famed Talladega Superspeedway thanks to The Gifted Life Podcast and LOPA (Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency).



The Gifted Life Podcast offers entertaining and informative conversations about organ, tissue and eye donation and transplantation. The award-winning podcast shares personal stories of hope and healing from people impacted by the lifesaving gifts of donation--donor families, recipients and those currently waiting..



“I am extremely excited to be teaming up with The Gifted Life Podcast and LOPA this weekend at Dega. As many know, organ donation is something that is very important to my family and I. Unfortunately, in April 2011 my mom, Mary, passed away from a sudden brain aneurysm. When that happened the doctors asked if she would have wanted to be a donor. That day she became a hero to 66 people and since that day I have wanted to do whatever I can to honor all of those affected by donation and spread awareness,” said Gase. “Talladega is also a very special place to me where I have gotten my best finish in the XFINITY Series of 5th and my best finish in the Cup Series of 18th. My goal is to do better than that this weekend!”



Joey Gase has appeared on two episodes of The Gifted Life Podcast, talking about organ donation and his mom’s story. Both episodes can be listened to here (Episode 58) (Episode 64).



“Our continued partnership with Joey Gase and RIck Ware racing allows us to extend our reach and increase awareness about the need for organ donation in this country. There are almost 114,000 people waiting for a lifesaving transplant. Unfortunately, an average of 20 people die each day because of the lack of available organs,” said Kyle Hagan, Chief Operating Officer at LOPA (the agency that produces The Gifted Life Podcast). “We are fortunate to have such an advocate for donation in Joey and appreciate all of the work he does to promote donation both personally and professionally.”



Be sure to tune in to FOX at 3pm on Sunday to catch all the action from Talladega Superspeedway! Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com, and be sure to follow along on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram). For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

RWR PR