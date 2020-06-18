Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to NASCAR Hall of Fame selection

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to his selection to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on a brand-new edition of The Dale Jr. Download tonight at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was announced this Tuesday and cameras captured Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s real-time reaction as he got the news of his selection during taping of tonight’s episode.

“There’s no better compliment, there’s no better affirmation than from your peers and people that you work with and work around.” said Earnhardt Jr. “This is such a great pat on the back for a lot of hard work and a lot of years in the sport.”

Click here to watch a preview.

This marked Earnhardt Jr.’s first year on the NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot. Joining Earnhardt Jr. in the Class of 2021 are seven-time Modified Series champion Mike Stefanik, who represents the second inductee from the Modern Era ballot, as well as Red Farmer, who was selected from the Pioneer ballot.

In addition, Ralph Seagraves was named as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

NBC Sports PR