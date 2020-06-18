Permatex and StarCom Racing Celebrate Father’s Day with Return to Talladega Superspeedway

Permatex®, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, will continue its 2020 NASCAR Cup Series run with a challenge in the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The Permatex/StarCom Racing #00 Chevrolet Camaro is hoping a top finish will make for a great Father’s Day gift at the June 21, 2020 race.

The Permatex #00 Camaro will look to repeat its success from its 2019 run at the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega, where it captured a top-15 finish. The green flag for this year’s race drops at 3:00 P.M. EST, and will be broadcast on FOX. NASCAR driver, Quin Houff, will pilot the Permatex StarCom Chevy.

“I’m excited to get back to superspeedway racing,” noted Houff. “Ever since a strong showing with no result from Daytona, I have been eager to get another shot! Our #00 Chevy Camaro will look great on the high banks at Talladega with the Permatex colors on it!”

The Geico 500 at Talladega also marks an important return to racing for some NASCAR fans. The race will allow a limited amount of fans to be in attendance for front stretch seating and camping spots. The racetrack has implemented social distancing guidelines and safety protocols to keep all fans, drivers, and teams as safe as possible.

Permatex Marketing Manager, Ashley Khan, spoke on the race, and noted, “The return of fans to the raceway, combined with its Father’s Day running, has Permatex ecstatic for this race at NASCAR’s ‘Biggest and Baddest’ track. We are thankful for the opportunity to showcase Permatex to multiple generations of racing fans.”

“We’re extremely excited to have our fantastic NASCAR fans back at our races!” added Houff. “It will be a sight for sore eyes to see fans in the seats and our team is looking for our best finish of the year at the historic track.”

StarCom Racing PR