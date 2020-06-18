B.J. McLeod to Handle Driving Duties for Spire Motorsports at Talladega

B.J. McLeod will handle the driving duties for Spire Motorsports in Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.



It was previously announced that James Davison would make his NASCAR Cup Series debut behind the wheel of the team’s No. 77 OilFire Rye Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend.



Davison, a five-time Indianapolis 500 starter and native Australian, will now shift his attention to making his first NASCAR Cup Series start next weekend at Pocono Raceway.



“I have been contacted by NASCAR and informed that although I was previously approved to race, they had to reconsider their position on Superspeedways, given there won’t be practice or qualifying prior to Sunday’s race at Talladega,” explained Davison. “I was pumped about the opportunity to take the green flag, but I fully understand and appreciate NASCAR’s position. I’m approved to race next weekend at Pocono and equally thrilled to make my series debut there.”



Live coverage of the GEICO 500 from Talladega Superspeedway will take the green flag Sunday, June 21 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race will be televised live FOX and broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

