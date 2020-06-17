Kevin Harvick Looking for Number 52

Kevin Harvick has started 76 races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in his career. And he has three total wins for an winning average of 3.9 percent.

While his superspeedway win percentage isn’t his best, Harvick did win the biggest race of them all in 2007 when he led just four laps to take the Daytona 500 victory.

The truth is, Daytona and Talladega are different animals when it comes to stock car racing because they are races that literally anyone can win. Drivers must draft together, side-by-side, at speeds approaching 200 mph and a lot of the race is getting in the best position on the final lap to try and win the race.

That’s what Harvick will look to do in Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega in his No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR).

Harvick will make his 39th NASCAR Cup Series Talladega start Sunday. He has one win, two poles, seven top-five finishes, 15 top-10s and has led 260 laps there.

He scored his lone win at the 2.66-mile superspeedway in April 2010, when he started fourth, led two of 200 laps and beat runner-up Jamie McMurray by .011 of a second.

Harvick earned his first Talladega Cup Series pole in May 2005 with a speed of 189.804 mph. He won his second Cup Series pole there in April 2018, when he recorded a lap of 49.247 seconds at 194.448 mph. Harvick has three career Cup Series runner-up finishes at Talladega, most recently in October 2010, when he started 14th, led 12 laps and finished runner-up to Clint Bowyer.

Talladega is always interesting. And Harvick is hoping to score win number four on these “special” tracks and raise his winning percentage to 5.1.

TSC PR