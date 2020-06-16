James Davison to Steer Spire Motorsports No. 77 Entry in GEICO 500

James Davison, a five-time Indianapolis 500 starter and native Australian, will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.



Davison’s entry will be fielded in cooperation with Byrd Racing and Hayward Motorsports and feature primary sponsorship from OilFire Rye Whiskey.



A road racing specialist who hails from Melbourne, near the southern tip of Australia, Davison has four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with a best finish of fourth coming at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2017. He completed all 200 laps in the 2019 Indianapolis 500 and steered his No. 33 Dale Coyne with Byrd and Belardi Racing entry to a spirited 12th-place finish.



Apart from his Xfinity Series and IndyCar experience, the 33-year-old comes to Spire Motorsports with a wealth of road racing expertise. Davison has an extensive background in Indy Lights, NASCAR Rolex Grand-AM Sports Car Series and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.



“I am excited to make my NASCAR Cup Series and stock car oval debut at Talladega,” said Davison. “My goal will be to ride and survive, run all 500 miles and learn the fine details of restrictor-plate racing.”



Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., OilFire Rye Whiskey is America’s First Seductive Handcrafted Spirit. Fueled by a vision and passion to bring inspiration and innovation to the flavored whiskey market, OilFire’s handcrafted secret sauce results in defining each consumer’s individual palate, ensuring that beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.



Live coverage of the GEICO 500 from Talladega Superspeedway will take the green flag Sunday, June 21 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race will be televised live FOX and broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.





Spire Motorsports PR