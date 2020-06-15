Harvick Finishes 26th at Homestead

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-80):

● Kevin Harvick started seventh and finished 14th.

● The No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang pitted on lap 23 for four tires, fuel and tape on the grill. Says car is a bit tight.

● Harvick restarted third, but the car was too tight and he was sixth when the red flag came out on lap 33 for lightning in the area.

● The No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang pitted on lap 35 for four tires, fuel and a two rounds up on the track bar. Pit road was jammed up as Harvick was leaving and the right rear of his car was hit by Ryan Blaney’s car. Harvick had to pit again to fix the minor damage. Restarted in 36th place. He was able to work his way back into the top-15.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 81-160):

● Kevin Harvick started 14th and finished 11th.

● The No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang pitted on lap 84 for four tires, fuel and a tire pressure adjustment.

● On lap 121, Harvick pitted for four tires, fuel and a tire pressure adjustment. Said car was a bit loose but was in the top-five.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 161-267):

● Kevin Harvick started 20th and finished 26th.

● The No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang pitted on lap 163 for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment. The crew decided to make bigger repairs to the body, so the stop was a little bit longer.

● On lap 172, Harvick pitted for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment. Was in 19th positon.

● Harvick had a flat tire from hitting the wall, so he pitted on lap 206 for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment. He went a lap down and the race went green the rest of the way.

Notes:

● Denny Hamlin won the Homestead 400 to score his 40th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his third at Homestead. His margin of victory over second-place Chase Elliott was .895 of a second.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 27 laps.

● Only 15 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Harvick remains the championship leader after Homestead with an eight-point advantage over second-place Chase Elliott.

● This was the first time this season Harvick has finished outside the top-15.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the GEICO 500 on Sunday, June 21 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

