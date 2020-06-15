Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Homestead

Sunday's 267-lap race at Homestead-Miami Speedway got off to a slow start as lightning in the area delayed the start of the 400-mile event. Once racing did commence, it wasn't long before Michael McDowell radioed to his team to say that he

"hit something really big. If it was a bird, that thing must have been a turkey." The red flag would be displayed shortly after as lightning was once again detected at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Once racing resumed and teams were able to pit, McDowell would bring his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang down pit road for the team to make necessary repairs, along with taking 4 fresh Goodyear tires and fuel. Another lightning strike would come halfway through the stage, displaying the red flag once again. Thankfully, once NASCAR gave the green light to resume racing, the remainder of the stage would stay green and McDowell would go on to finish Stage 1 from the 19th position.