Storm Tight Windows joins Go Fas as primary sponsor at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Storm Tight Windows, South Florida's top rated impact-window and door company, has partnered with Go Fas Racing and driver Corey LaJoie to be the primary sponsor of the No. 32 Ford in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Storm Tight Windows is South Florida's number one manufacturer of Category 5 hurricane-rated, Miami-Dade County-approved impact windows. Each impact window is put through rigorous testing before it can earn the Storm Tight Windows seal of approval. After testing is complete, each window is polished, carefully wrapped and shipped directly to the customer where it will be installed by highly trained Storm Tight Windows factory technicians.

"Storm Tight Windows is proud to be the official impact window sponsor for the Go Fas Racing team and NASCAR up-and-comer driver Corey LaJoie. As the number one impact window manufacturer in South Florida, we are excited to partner with Go Fas Racing and watch Corey take the track this Sunday in Homestead as he drives the No.32 Storm Tight Windows Ford Mustang for the first time. From all of us at Storm Tight Windows, we wish Corey and the entire Go Fas team a safe race and the best of luck in the Dixie Vodka 400 this Sunday. Looking forward to seeing the No.32 bringing home a victory," said Keith Gutterman, Director of Marketing for Storm Tight Windows.

Storm Tight Windows is offering LaJoie and NASCAR fans the opportunity to enter a $25,000 giveaway. Simply text "Dixie" to 797979 and you will be automatically entered for a chance to win!

LaJoie has three NASCAR Cup Series starts as well as four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track located in Homestead, Florida.

The Dixie Vodka 400 will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, June 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

To learn more about Storm Tight Windows and its services, please visit www.StormTightWindows.com

GFR PR