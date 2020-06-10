Front Row Motorsports Launches "Thank A Trucker" Campaign

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announces a new initiative as part of the team's season-long cause marketing plan. The "We Care: Thank A Trucker" Program will offer fans the ability to show their appreciation for truck drivers on the frontlines who are working hard to keep our country going during the COVID-19 pandemic .

Now more than ever, our nation relies on those hauling food, supplies and equipment cross-country to stock grocery stores, hospitals and homes. Front Row Motorsports is asking everyone to show their appreciation for these frontline heroes by visiting TeamFRM.com/ thankatrucker and pledging to leave a personal message for a trucker. Responses will be collected and shared on team and driver social media.

Each pledge message will also be entered to win a swag bag that includes merchandise from various FRM partners, autographed items from FRM drivers and a chance to join a virtual team meet & greet. Throughout the campaign, messaging across the team, Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek and Todd Gilliland's social media channels will focus on thanking truckers for their hard work with the hashtag #FRMThankATrucker.

"This has been a difficult time for all of us," said McDowell, Nemechek and Gilliland. "There isn't a single person in this world who hasn't been touched by the coronavirus pandemic in some way. The role of professional truck drivers continues to be critical to our livelihood. They're working hard each and every day to keep shelves stocked and deliver vital goods to families across the country. Everyone at Front Row Motorsports hopes this initiative will help them know how much they are appreciated."

The "We Care: Thank A Trucker" Campaign will also see a special decal on all FRM NASCAR Cup Series cars and Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series trucks, debuting this week at Martinsville Speedway. FRM partner The Pete Store will also use "Thank A Trucker" messaging in their paint scheme on McDowell's No. 34 Ford Mustang in Wednesday's race.

FRM PR