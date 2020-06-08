Clint Bowyer 20th in Atlanta

Race Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-105):

● Clint Bowyer started fifth and finished third, earning eight bonus points.

● Bowyer reported his car was loose in the early going, dropping to eighth.

● The No. 14 Busch Light For The Farmers Mustang climbed to fifth during the lap 25 competition caution pit stop.

● Bowyer moved to third after the Lap 31 restart and held his position through a lap 67 pit stop.

● After a caution, Bowyer restarted third for a six-lap shootout to close out Stage 1.

● Bowyer climbed as high as second in the final laps before finishing the stage in third.

● Bowyer started Stage 2 in first after a quick stop by the pit crew during the stage break.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 106-210):

● Bowyer started first and finished ninth, earning two bonus points.

● The No. 14 Busch Light For The Farmers Mustang held the lead until lap 146 when Bowyer pitted for a tire coming apart.

● Bowyer reclaimed the lead on lap 162 when the rest of the field pitted under green.

● Bowyer held the lead until lap 185 when Martin Truex Jr. and three others drove by on fresher tires.

● A late caution allowed the field to pit and Bowyer restarted the race in seventh with four laps remaining.

● Bowyer survived some wild racing in the final laps to finish the stage in ninth.

Final Stage Recap (211- 325 Laps):

● Bowyer started eighth and finished 20th.

● The No. 14 Busch Light For The Farmers Mustang jumped to sixth at the start of the stage.

● Bowyer raced in eighth before pitting under green with 61 laps remaining.

● With 25 to go and running seventh, Bowyer told his crew he doubted his tires would hold out to the end.

● He was correct and forced to pit for new tires with 14 laps remaining.

● Bowyer didn’t have enough to time race back to the front of the field and finished 20th, a lap down to the leader.

Notes:

● Bowyer led three times for 58 laps to increase his laps-led total at Atlanta to 173.

● Harvick’s margin of victory over second-place Kyle Busch was 3.527 seconds.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 24 laps.

● Only 10 of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Harvick remains the championship leader after Atlanta with a 48-point advantage over second-place Joey Logano.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Busch Light For the Farmers Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“That stunk. We were fast today, but kept burning up tires. Just disappointed. We’ll go back at it Wednesday in Martinsville.”

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Wednesday, June 10 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The race starts at 7 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR