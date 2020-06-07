John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Atlanta

“We had a challenging day in our No. 38 YANMAR America Ford Mustang. Wish we could have had a better result for our partners at YANMAR at their home track. It was a difficult day from the start. We fired off really loose and the car just kind of stepped out on me early on. Managed to avoid contact and damage, and we kept trying to tighten up the handling, but we just couldn't find that sweet spot. I'm proud of my team for never giving up. We'll go get 'em in Martinsville."