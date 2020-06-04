NASCAR returns to NBC on Fourth of July weekend

Following a Return to Racing announcement made today by NASCAR, NBC Sports will begin its portion of the 2020 NASCAR schedule on Fourth of July Weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC with Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series racing on July 4 and July 5, respectively.

Fourth of July weekend will feature the first-ever NASCAR/INDYCAR doubleheader, beginning at noon ET on NBC, with the NTT INDYCAR Series and NASCAR Xfinity Cup Series competing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. NBC Sports begins its coverage of the Cup Series schedule on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 5, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

The latest schedule announcement is also highlighted by Cup and Xfinity Series races at Texas Motor Speedway on NBCSN on July 18 and 19; a mid-week Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on July 23 on NBCSN; and Cup Series racing from New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 2.

Following Fourth of July weekend, coverage will switch back to FOX through the NASCAR All-Star race on July 15. NBC will resume its coverage of NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday, July 18, through the remainder of the season, including the new and highly-anticipated Playoffs schedule that will culminate with the crowning of three NASCAR national series champions at Phoenix Raceway in November.

Current NBC Sports NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule through August 2:

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Sat., July 4 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race - Indianapolis 3 p.m. NBC Sun., July 5 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Indianapolis 4 p.m. NBC Sat., July 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race - Texas 3 p.m. NBCSN Sun., July 19 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Texas 3 p.m. NBCSN Thurs., July 23 NASCAR Cup Series Race – Kansas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Kansas 5 p.m. NBCSN Sun., Aug 2 NASCAR Cup Series Race – New Hampshire 3 p.m. NBCSN

NBC Sports PR