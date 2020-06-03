Built Bar to partner with LaJoie, No.32 team beginning at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Built Bar, a leading manufacturer of protein bars, has partnered with Corey LaJoie and Go Fas Racing to be the primary sponsor of the No. 32 Ford at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 7 and one additional race in the 2020 season. Built Bar will also be joining the team as an associate partner for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Based in Utah, Built Bar combines natural, clean ingredients in a unique way. The proprietary process produces a bar that is high in protein, high in fiber, and low in sugar. With a light, fluffy texture and pure chocolate coating, the bar is known to "taste just like a candy bar" by its loyal consumers, and comes in an incredible variety of delicious flavors.

"As part of our commitment to providing exceptional nutritional value and great taste to our community, we're thrilled to join forces with Corey LaJoie as our first-ever premier athlete," said a Built Bar spokesperson. "Not only is he leading the next generation of motorsport athletes and NASCAR superstars, but he also shares a similar mindset and values when it comes to health and wellness. It's an honor to team up to support his efforts to give back and uplift the community."

The company is capable of making over one million bars per day, operating out of a state-of-the-art 225,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. Selling direct-to-consumer, orders are received fresh within a few days from distribution centers located across the United States.

LaJoie said of the new partnership, "I fell in love with Built Bar's protein bars over the last year or so. They are a great snack for after a workout or when on-the-go. They're a really healthy snack that tastes similar to a candy bar. We're really excited to bring them on board and put this great looking No.32 Built Bar Ford on track in Atlanta and again later this season."

LaJoie has two NASCAR Cup Series starts as well as two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track located in Hampton, Georgia.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

