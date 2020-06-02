Keselowski Wins at Bristol with a Never-Give Up Effort

Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 crew, with their never give up effort, won Sunday’s Food City Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. This marked the fifth win of the NASCAR Cup season for Ford Performance and Team Penske’s 75th all-time Cup win with Ford.



“Congratulations to Brad, Jeremy, Roger, and the entire Team Penske organization,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “What an exciting finish. Once again, the teams put themselves in position to win and the Ford Mustang’s came away with a 1-2 finish with Brad and Clint {Bowyer}. Congratulations to Roger and his team on 75 wins with Ford. It’s great to be back to racing and delivering exciting finishes for the fans.”



It looked like the wild, wild west at Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon. With 2-laps remaining, race leaders Joey Logano and Chase Elliott made contact and collided with the outside wall, leaving an opening at the bottom of the track for a well-positioned No. 2 Ford Mustang to take advantage of the track position and take the lead. Keselowski was followed by the No. 14 of Bowyer from Stewart-Haas Racing to make it a 1-2 finish for Ford Performance.



Keselowski now has 32 all-time points Cup Series career wins and is tied with fellow Team Penske teammate Logano and former Roush Fenway Racing driver, Carl Edwards with 23 NASCAR Cup Series wins since joining Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines.



“An incredible day. I’m so happy for the team,” commented Keselowski. “This was a never-give-up effort. That’s what we’re becoming as a team. We kind of got a Christmas present here in Bristol. We’ll take it. We’re in position and able to strike when it counted with the Discount Tire Ford Mustang. We were just in position to strike and here we are in victory lane.”



Keselowski started from the pole position to lead a total of 115 laps of the 500-lap race and Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney led 60 laps until retiring after an incident with Ty Dillon. In addition, Matt DiBenedetto from Wood Brother’s Racing led four laps and Logano led two laps.



With the 1-2, Keselowski - Bowyer finish, Ford continues to lead the Manufacturer Standings by 25 points. In addition, Stewart-Haas Racing (370 points) and Team Penske (346 points) continue to lead the Owner Standings.



Monday night, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300, it all came down to a green-white-checkered finish for Chase Briscoe. He raced Noah Gragson hard off the restart, but ultimately finished the night second. In addition, Briscoe secured a position to run for an extra $100,000 in Atlanta this upcoming weekend.



Briscoe and Stewart-Haas Racing continue to lead the Driver Standings and Owner Standings in points.



NASCAR will head to Atlanta, Georgia later on this week, where the Xfinity Series will run the EchoPark 250 on Saturday and the Cup Series will run the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500. Reference the full 2020 schedule on roushyates.com.



TSC PR