RCR Post Race Report - Supermarket Heroes 500

"Well, unfortunately we had an early end to my NASCAR Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway. We had a handful with the balance of our Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet today and weren't quite where we needed to be to start the race. We worked really hard though and got it to where I thought it needed to be. We were even able to start clicking off some top-five lap times and just needed some track position to get up there and start contending. We had started to weed away at that, and I'm confident we would have gotten up there. I could run the top lane pretty well, which was helping a lot. It's unfortunate, but it's a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time at Bristol. I saw the No. 47 get spun, and I saw him go down, but then I couldn't see him anymore. I was worried if I checked up too much I'd get caught up in it, but it didn't matter and I got caught up in it anyway. Just a tough situation and a tough way to end our day."