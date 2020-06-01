RCR Post Race Report - Supermarket Heroes 500

|
Hard Work and Teamwork Contribute to Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Symbicort Team's Sixth-Place Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway
"A sixth-place finish for the No. 3 car! The Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was good when it mattered. We worked really hard today. It was a hard-fought battle. The car was tight. We cut a right-front tire, and Goodyear said they didn't know what happened to the tire, but we recovered. We made some great adjustments throughout the race to improve the handling. We were pretty fast at the end of the race. Justin Alexander made a great call to take tires with 38 laps remaining, and it showed. I can't believe the No. 2 car won. It just shows you have to stay in these races until the end. We were racing him right before the last caution came out, and he goes on to win the race. We're getting there. I love how these races are playing out. We're getting closer and closer to a win. We're headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway next week, and we will be ready."
-Austin Dillon
Tyler Reddick and the Alsco Uniforms Team Have Day at Bristol Motor Speedway Cut Short Due to On-Track Incident
"Well, unfortunately we had an early end to my NASCAR Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway. We had a handful with the balance of our Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet today and weren't quite where we needed to be to start the race. We worked really hard though and got it to where I thought it needed to be. We were even able to start clicking off some top-five lap times and just needed some track position to get up there and start contending. We had started to weed away at that, and I'm confident we would have gotten up there. I could run the top lane pretty well, which was helping a lot. It's unfortunate, but it's a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time at Bristol. I saw the No. 47 get spun, and I saw him go down, but then I couldn't see him anymore. I was worried if I checked up too much I'd get caught up in it, but it didn't matter and I got caught up in it anyway. Just a tough situation and a tough way to end our day."
-Tyler Reddick
RCR PR