John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Bristol

“It was a tough day, but we still fought to have a good finish under the circumstances. Seth and the crew put together a super fast Scag Power Equipment Ford Mustang. We started off the day a little tight, needing more turn. In that last stage though, we had some issues with overheating and that cost us some precious track position. It's a challenge at Bristol to stay on the lead lap, let alone finish top-15 after the day we had. I'm so proud of my team for sticking with me and never giving up. We fought hard and still came out of it P13. Thanks to Scag Power Equipment for coming on board with us again. I'm looking forward to getting back after it at Atlanta next weekend.”