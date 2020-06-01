Michael McDowell Earns New Personal Best Finish at Bristol

“We had a great run going today at Bristol. My Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang was pretty close to the top 10, but unfortunately got involved in a mid-race collision and had some damage. Thankfully, Drew and my guys on pit road did a great job of making repairs and we recovered alright to get a few spots back at the end and finish 14th. Overall, Bristol has always been a tough track for us, so to be competitive and run up front made it a solid day."