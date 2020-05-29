Mane ‘n Tail Celebrates Its Golden Year with 50 years of Blue Horse-Power!

Mane ‘n Tail celebrates its 50th Anniversary with NASCAR premiering its legendary blue & gold paint scheme, highlighting the blue horses. Tradition with heritage gives the car a dynamic look and a creative spin for the StarCom Racing team, as Quin Houff whips around the track with the “00” car! Mane ‘n Tail is proud to be a continued StarCom Racing sponsor, participating in several 2020 events, kicking off on May 31 at 3:30PM at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Supermarket Heroes 500 presented by Food City.



“I’m so excited to have Mane n’ Tail on the car for the first time this season,” said 00 Driver, Quin Houff “At no place better than Bristol, one of my favorite places to go each year! Growing up in a horse family I have always know what how great Mane n’ Tail products really are. And I even use it myself still today!”



‘Horse-power’ has always been at the heart of the Straight Arrow family of products. Our brands, especially Mane ‘n Tail have been used across the equine world, from hunter jumpers, dressage, eventing, barrel racing, rodeo…all disciplines you can imagine. It feels only natural to have escapades in automotive horsepower. 25 NASCAR seasons ago The Original Mane ‘n Tail took the track with Daytona 500 Champion, and now StarCom Racing General Manager, Derrike Cope and his Bobby Allison Racing Ford Thunderbird. ‘95 would prove to be Derrike’s career best season, and all with our brand on board! After a long-awaited return to racing, Mane ‘n Tail returned to Darlington for the Southern 500 Throwback race, throwing back to our original ‘95 colors of bright yellows, greens, and blues. Since ‘17 we have been proud regular partners with the StarCom Racing team with sponsorship in ‘18, ‘19, and here again in 2020 with more plans in the future.



“All of us here at Mane ‘n Tail are looking forward to our 2020 sponsorship with StarCom Racing and Derrike Cope’s whole team with Quin Houff at the wheel this year. They are always a lot of fun to work with, and we hope that Mane ‘n Tail’s ‘horse-power’ provides all the speed they will need for the 2020 races,” states Devon B. Katzev, President of Straight Arrow Products, Inc.



Mane ‘n Tail (made by Straight Arrow Products, Inc) celebrates its 50th Anniversary as the exclusive hair and skin care company renowned for its quality and performance in the equestrian, small pet and personal care markets. Made right here in the USA, Mane ‘n Tail is unlike any other hair and skin care company out there…with roots on the track!



For more information on Mane n’ Tail, please visit manentail.com or manentailequine.com. To gear up with Quin Houff merchandise, visit. www.starcomracing.com and be sure to follow the team on social media @starcomracing.



StarCom Racing PR