RCR Post Race Report - Alsco Uniforms 500

"Man, what an up and down night for our No. 8 Okuma Chevrolet team. We worked hard and we were able to grab a top-15 finish. The biggest challenge was managing the balance tonight. For the first two stages of the race, we were too tight on entry and exit of the turns and way too loose in the middle. It made it really hard to trust the car as we went into the corners of the track. The adjustment my Richard Childress Racing team made during the final stop of the race was the best one of the night and allowed me to race up through the field and into the top 15. We just lacked some long run speed tonight to stay up there and battle within the top 10. That's something we'll go back and look at to improve on for future intermediate tracks. It's been fun racing in our backyard of Charlotte over the past week, but I'm looking forward to moving on to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday."