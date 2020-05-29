Bowyer 16th in Charlotte 500k

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-55):

● Clint Bowyer started 39th and finished 26th.

● The No. 14 PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze Ford Mustang moved from 39th to 29th by the lap 20 competition caution.

● A pit road speeding penalty forced Bowyer to pit twice during the caution and restart 37th on lap 25.

● Bowyer raced in 32nd-place when lightning and rain stopped the race on lap 31 for 75 minutes.

● Bowyer pitted before the restart, but too many crew members over the wall forced the No. 14 to the back of the field.

● Despite reporting he had “no rear grip,” Bowyer worked his way to 26th by the end of the stage.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 56-115):

● Started 23rd, finished 11th.

● The No. 14 PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze Ford Mustang suffered minor damage after contact with another car during the opening laps of the stage.

● Bowyer stayed on the track during the lap 74 caution and restarted the race in 12th on lap 78.

● Bowyer quickly moved to ninth before the cars with newer tires dropped him to 11th by the end of the stage.

● Another pit road speeding penalty dropped him from ninth to 30th before the start of the final stage.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 116-208):

● Started 30th, finished 16th.

● The No. 14 PEAK Coolant and Antifreeze Ford Mustang climbed to 24th with 70 to go.

● Bowyer pitted during the lap 145 caution and restarted 21st with 60 laps remaining.

● Bowyer moved to 18th with 40 laps to go and 16th with 30 to go.

● Bowyer held his position for the final laps of the race to finish 16th.

Notes:

● Chase Elliott won the Alsco Uniforms 500k to score his seventh career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Charlotte’s oval. His margin of victory over second-place Denny Hamlin was 2.208 seconds.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 37 laps.

● Only 22 of the 40 drivers in the Alsco Uniforms 500k finished on the lead lap.

● Kevin Harvick remains the championship leader after Charlotte with a 14-point advantage over second-place Joey Logano.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We need to figure something out for this place. We just had too many penalties tonight. We can’t make those kinds of mistakes.”

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Supermarket Heroes 500 on Sunday, May 31 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR