Harvick Finishes 10th at Charlotte

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-55):

● Kevin Harvick started 16th and finished fourth, earning seven bonus points.

● The Busch Light Ford Mustang driver said the car wasn’t bad. Moved up to sixth-place before he pitted for four tires, fuel and a tire pressure adjustment and tape on the grill. Restarted 14th as several drivers took two tires or stayed out.

● By lap 31, Harvick was up to ninth when a rain delay stopped the race for almost 75 minutes.

● On lap 43, Harvick cracked the top-five.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 56-115):

● Kevin Harvick started third and finished fifth, earning six bonus points.

● The Busch Light Ford Mustang driver pits for four tires and fuel on lap 59. Says No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang is a little tight, but good otherwise. Came in fourth, left third.

● On lap 75 under caution, Harvick gave up the lead and pitted for four tires and fuel. Came out 16th.

● By lap 89, Harvick was back in the top-10 and by lap 97 was in the top-five.

Stage 3 Recap (Laps 116-208):

● Kevin Harvick started third and finished 10th.

● The No. 4 Busch Light Ford pitted on lap 117 for four tires, fuel and no changes.

● Harvick pitted for the final time on lap 146 for four tires, fuel and no changes. Came in first place and left in first place.

● The No. 4 car led until lap 181, but was passed by eventual winner Chase Elliott. Harvick’s car faded and he finished 10th.

Notes:

● Chase Elliott won the Alsco Uniforms 500k to score his seventh career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Charlotte’s oval. His margin of victory over second-place Denny Hamlin was 2.208 seconds.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 37 laps and 22 of the 40 drivers in the Alsco Uniforms 500k finished on the lead lap.

● Harvick remains the championship leader after Charlotte with a 14-point advantage over second-place Joey Logano.

● Harvick earned his eighth top-10 of the season and his 19th top-10 in 38 career NASCAR Cup Series starts on the oval at Charlotte.

● Harvick is the only NASCAR Cup Series driver to have finished in the top-10 in all eight races held this season.

● Harvick has finished among the top-10 in 13 straight NASCAR Cup Series races, a streak that began on Oct. 20, 2019 when he finished ninth in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

● This was Harvick’s third straight top-10 at Charlotte’s oval. He finished sixth last Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600.

● Harvick has finished outside the top-10 at Charlotte’s oval just twice since joining SHR in 2014.

● Harvick finished fourth in Stage 1 to earn seven bonus points and fifth in Stage 2 to earn six more bonus points.

● Harvick led three times for a race-high 63 laps to increase his laps-led total at Charlotte’s oval to 605.

● Harvick has now led 9,999 laps since joining SHR in 2014. He has led 14,425 laps in his entire NASCAR Cup Series career.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“It just falls off after lap 30 and we knew that’s what we had with our Busch Light Ford and it went straight 60 some laps. They did a really good job turning the car around. It was the total opposite of what we ran last Sunday, so it was a good test session for us. We just didn’t need a long run.”

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 on Sunday, May 31 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR