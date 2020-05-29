John Hunter Nemechek Earns "Rookie of the Race" Title at Charlotte

“Overall, it was a solid night for our No. 38 Scag Power Equipment Ford Mustang. I'm worn out... It was a hard-fought night. We had to overcome a couple of mistakes and we weren't great in traffic, but we never gave up. Seth [Barbour] and the crew did a really good job of tuning her up and making improvements so we could find some speed. We were able to bring home another top-15 finish for our Front Row Motorsports team. Thank you to our partners at Scag for your support and coming on board with us. I'm looking forward to heading to Bristol on Sunday.”