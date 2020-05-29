Michael McDowell Post Race Report: Charlotte - Alsco Uniforms 500

“It was an up and down night at Charlotte Motor Speedway for our No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang. We fired off extremely well and ran competitively inside of the top-10 for the majority of Stage 1. However as daylight faded and the track temperature began to change, our race car started to tighten up on entry into the corners, making it tough to carry speed through the turns; something we battled all night long. Drew and my guys fought hard on pit road to make multiple adjustments on our No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang, but we just ran out of time at the end. I have to thank CarParts.com for coming on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang tonight at Charlotte. They've been a great partner of Front Row Motorsports and I hope to have them back on our No. 34 car later this season."