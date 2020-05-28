Rick Ware Racing Welcomes Back Belmont Classic Cars as the Primary Sponsor at Bristol Motor Speedway

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) welcomes back Belmont Classic Cars as the primary sponsor on board the No. 53 Chevrolet, for this weekend's Super Heroes 500 presented by Food City at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bayley Currey will be back behind the wheel of the No. 53 RWR Chevrolet, first his first race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series.



Belmont Classic Cars, an Ohio based company, is a classic cars dealership. Belmont Classic Cars hopes to pass along and encourage the love and appreciation of classic cars to others by selling "oldies but goodies".



"I am super excited to get back to one of my favorite tracks on the circuit, and even more excited to be piloting the No. 53 Belmont Classic Cars Chevrolet," commented Bayley Currey. "I can't thank Belmont Classic Cars for coming onboard this weekend, and I look forward to getting out there and seeing what we got!”



“We are extremely excited to be be part of Rick Ware Racing this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Belmont Classic Cars Owner, Andy Mistak. “We wish Bayley and the No. 53 team the best of luck.”



For more information on Belmont Classic Cars, visit www.belmontclassiccars.com or on Facebook. Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com, and be sure to follow along on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram). For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

RWR PR